TradeStars 1-Day Volume Tops $316,786.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $316,786.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00162317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.01 or 0.99946822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.69 or 0.01015541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.46 or 0.06697113 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

