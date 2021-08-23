Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $25.86 on Monday. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.