Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Up 9.8%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 37,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,144,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

