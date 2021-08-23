Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

TCLAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

