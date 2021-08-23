Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.00 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

