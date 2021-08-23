Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

TV stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

