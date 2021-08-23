Tribe Price Down 0.7% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $166.68 million and $5.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.