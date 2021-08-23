Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $18.10. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 910,947 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

