Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Trimble worth $60,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,200 shares of company stock worth $18,227,918 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

