TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.78

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44.
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
