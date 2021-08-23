TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.78

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

