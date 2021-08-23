Triterras, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triterras in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Triterras by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

