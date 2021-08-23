Triumph Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,356,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

