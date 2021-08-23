TROY (TROY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.35 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $101.05 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

