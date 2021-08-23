tru Independence LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.50. 20,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.