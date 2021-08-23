tru Independence LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $108.46. 25,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

