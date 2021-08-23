tru Independence LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.