tru Independence LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 1,802,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

