tru Independence LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.54. 229,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.