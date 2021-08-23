Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,837. Snap One has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

