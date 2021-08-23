Truist Securiti Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD opened at $329.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.00. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

