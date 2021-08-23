Truist Securities Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $50.57. 18,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,906. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

