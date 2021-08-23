Truist Securities Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $163.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $174.94. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

