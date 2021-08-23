TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Cap of $155.73 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $155.73 million and $4.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,274,538 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

