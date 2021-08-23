TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $372,290.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,945,192,745 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

