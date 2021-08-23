TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 452,927 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

