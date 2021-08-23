Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $340.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

