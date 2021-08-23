U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.68 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

