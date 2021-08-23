U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of U.S. Bancorp worth $269,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

