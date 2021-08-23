Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $37,110.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.86 or 0.06732039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.01362546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00375945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00136877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00643215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00341288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00337950 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

