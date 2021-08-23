UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Shares of UCBJF remained flat at $$105.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.57.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

