UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

