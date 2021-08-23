UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of UFP Industries worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

