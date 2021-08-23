Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$415.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.00. 547,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $376.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

