Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Tops $21.47 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and $189,444.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00162317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.01 or 0.99946822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.69 or 0.01015541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.46 or 0.06697113 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.