Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Unicycive Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

