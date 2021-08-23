Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $29.15 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Unifty has a total market cap of $29.15 million and approximately $198,639.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $27.80 or 0.00056437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

