UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $38.31 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. UniLend has a total market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.