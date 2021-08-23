Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,116.50 ($53.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £107.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,218.11. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.