Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Norddeutsche Landesbank

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of Uniper stock remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

