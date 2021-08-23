United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97.

United National Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

