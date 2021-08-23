UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.36. 2,375,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.