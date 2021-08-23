Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.58% of Universal Display worth $60,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $90,508,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 278.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,814. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.