UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.1%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.86. 110,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,239,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

