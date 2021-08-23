Uptrennd (1UP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $150,305.02 and $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00157708 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

