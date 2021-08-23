UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

