Urus Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

