USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005843 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 258.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.