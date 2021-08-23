Utrust (UTK) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $203.98 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

