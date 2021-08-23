Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
UTZ opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.
About Utz Brands
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.
