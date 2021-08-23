Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.