v.systems Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $51.91 million and $2.76 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About v.systems
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,277,232,339 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,623,875 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
